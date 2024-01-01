$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
GLK 350
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour N/A
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350. Its Automatic transmission and Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine will keep you going. This Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class comes equipped with these options: Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 20" 5-Twin-Spoke, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7G-TRONIC PLUS Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and TouchShift Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tires: P235/45R20 AS, Tire mobility kit, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
