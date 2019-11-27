Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK350

4Matic AMG Pkg

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 107,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4382238
  • Stock #: AA0099
  • VIN: WDCGG8JB2EG208060
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Excellent condition Mercedes GLK350 4Matic AMG package - Fully loaded with Keyless Entry/Start, Blind spot detectors, Lane departure system, Back-up Camera, 360 Camera, Parking sensors, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Leather Seats, Paddle shifters, Bluetooth, Harman Kardon Premium Audio, Radio/CD/Aux/USB, Cruise control, Power everything, Dual A/C, Panoramic sunroof, Power gate & much more! One Owner & No Accident Vehicle!

 -FINANCING AVAILABLE - Good Credit, Bad Credit, New Credit (All Credit Approved! $0 Down, Up to 1 year no payment, Up to $12000 cash rebate!)
 -WARRANTY AVAILABLE! (90 Days Vehicle Exchange Policy Included in Warranty)
 -All vehicles are MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and come with VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT 
 -AMVIC LICENSED automotive retail dealer

 Autoplex Alberta - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

 Visit our website www.autoplexalberta.ca

 Don’t see a vehicle you’re looking for? Just contact us and we can find it for you!
 For more details or to book an appointment please message us anytime!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

