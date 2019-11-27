2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK350

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
587-327-5804
+ taxes & licensing
Excellent condition Mercedes GLK350 4Matic AMG package - Fully loaded with Keyless Entry/Start, Blind spot detectors, Lane departure system, Back-up Camera, 360 Camera, Parking sensors, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Leather Seats, Paddle shifters, Bluetooth, Harman Kardon Premium Audio, Radio/CD/Aux/USB, Cruise control, Power everything, Dual A/C, Panoramic sunroof, Power gate & much more! One Owner & No Accident Vehicle!
-FINANCING AVAILABLE - Good Credit, Bad Credit, New Credit (All Credit Approved! $0 Down, Up to 1 year no payment, Up to $12000 cash rebate!)
-WARRANTY AVAILABLE! (90 Days Vehicle Exchange Policy Included in Warranty)
-All vehicles are MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and come with VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT
-AMVIC LICENSED automotive retail dealer
Autoplex Alberta - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
Visit our website www.autoplexalberta.ca
Don’t see a vehicle you’re looking for? Just contact us and we can find it for you!
For more details or to book an appointment please message us anytime!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2