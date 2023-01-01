Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

135,478 KM

$22,988

$22,988

Auto House

403-263-4446

ML 350 BlueTEC AWD NAVIGATION 360 CAMERA BLUETOOTH

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

$22,988

135,478KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10522368
  Stock #: 329462
  VIN: 4JGDA2EB2EA329462

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Mileage 135,478 KM

2014 MERCEDES ML-350 BLUETEC 4MATIC WITH 135478 KMS, NAVIGATION, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTERS, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, CD/RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!

All Wheel Drive,Turbocharged,Power Folding Mirrors,Daytime Running Lights,Privacy Glass,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Rain Sensing Wipers,Intermittent Wipers,Tires - Rear Performance,Brake Assist,Heated Mirrors,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Variable Speed Inter...

