2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

109,493 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours
Auto House

403-263-4446

2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC AWD NAVI PANOROOF 360CAM

2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC AWD NAVI PANOROOF 360CAM

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

109,493KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8251533
  • Stock #: 431436
  • VIN: 4JGDA2EB7EA431436

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 109,493 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 MERCEDES BENZ ML 350 BLUETEC 4MATIC AWD WITH 109493 KMS, AMG PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, 360 CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, FRONT AND REAR PASSENGER HEATED LEATHER SEATS, AND MUCH MORE!!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive,Turbocharged,Power Folding Mirrors,Daytime Running Lights,Privacy Glass,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Rain Sensing Wipers,Intermittent Wipers,Tires - Rear Performance,Brake Assist,Heated Mirrors,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Variable Speed Inter...

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

