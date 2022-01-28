$CALL+ tax & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class
ML 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC AWD NAVI PANOROOF 360CAM
Location
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
109,493KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8251533
- Stock #: 431436
- VIN: 4JGDA2EB7EA431436
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 109,493 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 MERCEDES BENZ ML 350 BLUETEC 4MATIC AWD WITH 109493 KMS, AMG PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, 360 CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, FRONT AND REAR PASSENGER HEATED LEATHER SEATS, AND MUCH MORE!!
Vehicle Features
All Wheel Drive,Turbocharged,Power Folding Mirrors,Daytime Running Lights,Privacy Glass,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Rain Sensing Wipers,Intermittent Wipers,Tires - Rear Performance,Brake Assist,Heated Mirrors,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Variable Speed Inter...
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4