$33,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-401-6140
2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class
4MATIC 4dr ML550/NAVI/BLINDSPOT/MASSAGESEAT
Location
Drivinci Automotive Corp
2011 50 St SE, Calgary, AB T2B 1M6
403-401-6140
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9897209
- Stock #: 310241
- VIN: 4jgda7db3ea310241
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 310241
- Mileage 110,437 KM
Vehicle Description
***COMING SOON***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT OR JUST WALK-IN***LOW MILEAGE***RARE VEHICLE***CLEAN CARFAX.
White on Brown Interior, Powered by a 4.7L twin-turbocharged V8,, which creates 402-horsepower. Ride quality of the M-Class is smooth, quiet and absorbent, yet steering response is quite sharp. It comes with Navigation, Premium sound system from Harmon & Kardon, Airmatic suspension which gives a smooth ride, Panoramic roof, Front Massage seats, Rear back up camera, and more.
.
All vehicles with FULL DISCLOSURE. Carfax available for all the vehicles.
***Includes in the advertised price for any vehicle the total cost of the vehicle, including, but not limited to, all fees and charges not including GST or costs and charges associated with financing.***
Extended warranty is available, for more information please email us at info@drivinciautomotive.ca. Warranty is additional charges.
Drivinci Automotive is AMVIC licensed.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Windows
Convenience
Comfort
Security
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.