2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

110,437 KM

$33,998

+ tax & licensing
Drivinci Automotive Corp

403-401-6140

4MATIC 4dr ML550/NAVI/BLINDSPOT/MASSAGESEAT

Location

2011 50 St SE, Calgary, AB T2B 1M6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

110,437KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9897209
  • Stock #: 310241
  • VIN: 4jgda7db3ea310241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 110,437 KM

Vehicle Description

***COMING SOON***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT OR JUST WALK-IN***LOW MILEAGE***RARE VEHICLE***CLEAN CARFAX.


 


White on Brown Interior, Powered by a 4.7L twin-turbocharged V8,, which creates 402-horsepower. Ride quality of the M-Class is smooth, quiet and absorbent, yet steering response is quite sharp. It comes with Navigation, Premium sound system from Harmon & Kardon, Airmatic suspension which gives a smooth ride, Panoramic roof, Front Massage seats, Rear back up camera, and more.


.
All vehicles with FULL DISCLOSURE. Carfax available for all the vehicles.


 


***Includes in the advertised price for any vehicle the total cost of the vehicle, including, but not limited to, all fees and charges not including GST or costs and charges associated with financing.***  


Extended warranty is available, for more information please email us at info@drivinciautomotive.ca. Warranty is additional charges. 


 


Drivinci Automotive is AMVIC licensed. 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Convenience

Tow Package
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Comfort

Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

