2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

81,900 KM

Details Description Features

$78,000

+ tax & licensing
$78,000

+ taxes & licensing

Private Collection Auto

1-587-586-8088

2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 63 AMG

2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 63 AMG

Location

Private Collection Auto

204 Meridian Rd NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2N6

1-587-586-8088

$78,000

+ taxes & licensing

81,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6329802
  • Stock #: PCU811
  • VIN: WDDUG7JB1EA064433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 81,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Private Collection Auto - Calgary's Luxury Auto Showroom

-Excellent Condition

-Individual Rear Seats - Luxury Rear Seat Package

-Soft Close Doors

-AWD

-Adaptive Cruise Control Plus (DISTRONIC PLUS)

-Illuminated Door Sill

-Rear Seat Entertainment

-Exclusive Package 

-Driver Assistance Package Plus

-Chauffer Package with Memory Function

-Parking Package

-Night View System 

-360 Degree Camera

+ Many More Options

Lease & Finance Options Availible

AMVIC Licensed Dealer. Easy Financing Options For All Credit Types! Call or Text Us To Book An Appointment - (587) 586-8088

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Air Suspension
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Dual Moonroof
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

