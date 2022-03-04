Menu
2014 MINI Cooper

119,863 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

BCW Automotive Group

403-606-9008

2014 MINI Cooper

2014 MINI Cooper

CONVERTIBLE AUTOMATIC

2014 MINI Cooper

CONVERTIBLE AUTOMATIC

Location

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

403-606-9008

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

119,863KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8620589
  • Stock #: CV14B
  • VIN: WMWZN3C51ET861210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # CV14B
  • Mileage 119,863 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 MINI COOPER CONVERTIBLE AUTOMATIC - Expect more from a verifiable 5-Star selling dealer & come check out this certified accident free eco-friendly Convertible that comes powered by a fun to drive & fuel efficient 1.6L 4-cyl Automatic Transmission with Sport Mode & Dynamic Stability Control, Fully serviced including brand new brakes/new All-Weather 4-Season Run Flat Tires & Synthetic Oil Change, MINI offers a Sunroof option with their convertible like no other brands which allows you to open just the sunroof on those warm days with questionable forecast's or fully retract the soft top with only 15 seconds open to close power convertible, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, Keyless Entry with Push Button Start, Mini Boost CD Sound System w/USB Media Connect Music Interface & Satellite Radio Pre-wire, Air Conditioning , Lights Package, Storage Compartment Package, 16 Mini 6-Star Twin Spoke Alloy Wheels, Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, Finished in Midnight Black Metallic w/Carbon Black heated sport front seats and more! Experience Minis legendary performance/fuel economy and 5-Star safety rating *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, purchase a very nice MINI Convertible Automatic at a fraction of the cost of new, 119,863 kms, competitive financing rates available with $0 down, priced at $19,995.00, for additional inventory listings and customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY and https://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/ BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for you personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #CV14B.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convertible Soft Top

