2014 MINI Cooper
CONVERTIBLE AUTOMATIC
Location
BCW Automotive Group
323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2
403-606-9008
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # CV14B
- Mileage 119,863 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 MINI COOPER CONVERTIBLE AUTOMATIC - Expect more from a verifiable 5-Star selling dealer & come check out this certified accident free eco-friendly Convertible that comes powered by a fun to drive & fuel efficient 1.6L 4-cyl Automatic Transmission with Sport Mode & Dynamic Stability Control, Fully serviced including brand new brakes/new All-Weather 4-Season Run Flat Tires & Synthetic Oil Change, MINI offers a Sunroof option with their convertible like no other brands which allows you to open just the sunroof on those warm days with questionable forecast's or fully retract the soft top with only 15 seconds open to close power convertible, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, Keyless Entry with Push Button Start, Mini Boost CD Sound System w/USB Media Connect Music Interface & Satellite Radio Pre-wire, Air Conditioning , Lights Package, Storage Compartment Package, 16 Mini 6-Star Twin Spoke Alloy Wheels, Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, Finished in Midnight Black Metallic w/Carbon Black heated sport front seats and more! Experience Minis legendary performance/fuel economy and 5-Star safety rating *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, purchase a very nice MINI Convertible Automatic at a fraction of the cost of new, 119,863 kms, competitive financing rates available with $0 down, priced at $19,995.00, for additional inventory listings and customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY and https://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/ BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for you personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #CV14B.
Vehicle Features
