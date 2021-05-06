Menu
2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

63,620 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
BCW Automotive Group

403-606-9008

John Cooper Works

Location

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

63,620KM
Used
  • VIN: WMWXD1C57EWS34637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,620 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL-4 AWD Automatic - Expect more from a verifiable 5-Star selling dealer & come check out this absolutely stunning & rare low km accident free original AB fully certified AWD sport crossover that has only 63,620 original kms & comes powered by a fuel efficient & responsive 208-HP 1.6L turbo charged 4cly mated to a Automatic Transmission w/Steptronic Shift/Sport Mode Button, Nicely equipped with Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, JCW Sport Exhaust, JCW Brembo Brakes, JCW Leather Multi-Function Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, Slip inside the surprisingly spacious interior and experience the premium materials that set Mini apart from the bland competition and you will feel the true spirit that is quintessential Mini! Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with push button start, Extra seating & Storage with the 5-Seat Option with Level Cargo Floor, Dual Panoramic Sunroofs, Automatic Climate Control, Lighting Package w/Black Adaptive Headlights & Fog Lamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, MINI Boost CD Sound System w/USB Media & Satellite Radio Pre-Wire, Roof Railing w/Rear Spoiler, Finished in Oxford Green Metallic w/Carbon Black heated front Sport Seats, Mini 18 JCW Twin Spoke Black Burnished Alloy Wheels and more! Experience Minis legendary safety/performance & fuel economy, you will love the added safety and confidence that the AWD Sports Suspension Settings Package with Dynamic Traction Control & Dynamic Stability Control will bring you in the long Alberta winters & unpredictable summers *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, purchase a like new JCW AWD Countryman at a fraction of the cost of new, competitive financing rates available with $0 down, priced at $22,995.00, for more inventory listings visit or like us on our Facebook business page at www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY or https://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for you personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #JCW14.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

