2014 MINI Cooper Countryman
S
Location
BCW Automotive Group
323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2
- Listing ID: 9296776
- Stock #: CM14BR
- VIN: WMWZC5C51EWM17602
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # CM14BR
- Mileage 104,364 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 MINI COOPER COUNTRYMAN S ALL-4 AWD - Expect more from a verifiable 5-Star selling dealer & come check out this stunning fully certified accident free eco-friendly AWD 5-door sport crossover that comes with an extra set of winter tires and rims, powered by a fuel efficient & responsive turbo charged 181-HP 4cly 1.6L 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Slip inside the surprisingly spacious interior and experience the premium materials that set Mini apart from the bland competition and you will feel the true spirit that is quintessential Mini! Nicely equipped including Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, Keyless Access with Push Button Start, Extra seating & Storage with the 5-Seat Option, Dual Panoramic Sunroofs, Automatic Climate Control, Lighting Package w/Adaptive Xenon Headlights, Visibility Package with Heated Windshield & Rain Sensing Wipers, Multi-Function 3-Spoke Leather Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, Mini Boost CD Sound System w/USB Media Connect, Roof Railing w/Rear Spoiler, Finished in Sporty Blazing Red Metallic w/Carbon Black heated front Sport Seats, Mini LA 5 Star Triangle Spoke Silver Alloy wheels and more! Experience Minis legendary safety/performance & fuel economy, you will love the added safety and confidence that the AWD Sport Handling Package with Dynamic Traction Control & Dynamic Stability Control will bring you in the long Alberta winters & unpredictable summers *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* just serviced with guaranteed title, available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, purchase a sport AWD MINI at a fraction of the cost of new, competitive financing rates available with $0 down, 104,364 Kms, priced at $19,995.00 for additional inventory listings & customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY and https://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/ BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #CM14BR.
