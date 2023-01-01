Menu
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

122,632 KM

Details

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE w/ V6 / SUNROOF / ALL WHEEL DRIVE

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE w/ V6 / SUNROOF / ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

122,632KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10633653
  Stock #: 20389
  VIN: JA4JZ3AX2EZ602659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20389
  Mileage 122,632 KM

Vehicle Description

This ACCIDENT FREE 7 PASSENGER Mitsubishi Outlander SE comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.0L V6 motor, automatic transmission, an impressive ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, alloy wheels, fog lights, power sunroof, heated seats, push start ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, 6-inch touchscreen with back-up camera, split folding rear seats and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Four Wheel Drive, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Front All-Season, Rear Spoiler, Privacy Glass, Brake Assist, Tires - Rear All-Season, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defrost, Power Steering, ABS,...

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

