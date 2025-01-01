Menu
<div>2014 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER GT WITH 134361 KMS BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, PADDLE SHIFTER, LANE ASSIST, PUSH BUTTON START, ECO MODE, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX AND MORE!</div>

Details

12131184

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

VIN JA4JZ4AX2EZ602313

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 134,361 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER GT WITH 134361 KMS BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, PADDLE SHIFTER, LANE ASSIST, PUSH BUTTON START, ECO MODE, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Heated Mirrors,Aluminum Wheels,Temporary Spare Tire,ABS,Sun/Moonroof,Rear Defrost,Locking/Limited Slip Differential,Power Steering,Rear Spoiler,Tires - Front Performance,Rain Sensing Wipers,Privacy Glass,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Brake Assist,...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

