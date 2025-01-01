$14,988+ tax & licensing
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT BACKUP CAMERA LEATHER SUNROOF
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT BACKUP CAMERA LEATHER SUNROOF
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$14,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
134,361KM
VIN JA4JZ4AX2EZ602313
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 134,361 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER GT WITH 134361 KMS BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, PADDLE SHIFTER, LANE ASSIST, PUSH BUTTON START, ECO MODE, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Heated Mirrors,Aluminum Wheels,Temporary Spare Tire,ABS,Sun/Moonroof,Rear Defrost,Locking/Limited Slip Differential,Power Steering,Rear Spoiler,Tires - Front Performance,Rain Sensing Wipers,Privacy Glass,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Brake Assist,...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
