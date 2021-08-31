Menu
2014 Mitsubishi RVR

82,700 KM

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2014 Mitsubishi RVR

2014 Mitsubishi RVR

GT w/ LEATHER / SUNROOF/ AWD

2014 Mitsubishi RVR

GT w/ LEATHER / SUNROOF/ AWD

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

82,700KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7610983
  Stock #: 19536
  VIN: 4A4AJ4AUXEE606032

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Stock # 19536
  Mileage 82,700 KM

Vehicle Description

This Mitsubishi RVR GT comes loaded with a reliable 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, AWD w/ MODE SELECTION (2wd / 4wd AUTO / 4WD LOCK) , 18-inch alloy wheels, heated black leather seats with power drivers seat, push start ignition, premium Rockford Fosgate sound system with factory subwoofer, back-up camera, automatic climate control, power sunroof, fog lights, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, 60/40 split folding rear seats, cruise control, keyless entry and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Temporary Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Mirrors, Tires - Rear Performance, Four Wheel Drive, Power Mirror(s), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Rear Spoiler, Brake Assist, Privacy Glass, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tires - Front P...

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-XXXX

403 243-8344

