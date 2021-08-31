2014 Mitsubishi RVR

+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
This Mitsubishi RVR GT comes loaded with a reliable 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, AWD w/ MODE SELECTION (2wd / 4wd AUTO / 4WD LOCK) , 18-inch alloy wheels, heated black leather seats with power drivers seat, push start ignition, premium Rockford Fosgate sound system with factory subwoofer, back-up camera, automatic climate control, power sunroof, fog lights, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, 60/40 split folding rear seats, cruise control, keyless entry and much more!!!
