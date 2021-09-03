2014 Nissan Altima

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 8 , 1 2 5 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21SE2294AA

Mileage 138,125 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Trip Computer Cargo Net POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 110 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve I-4 Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic 4.83 Axle Ratio 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 68 L Fuel Tank Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Wheels w/Silver Accents Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Splash Guards Tires: P215/55R17 All-Season Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm 9 SPEAKERS digital signal processor Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Regular Amplifier Streaming Audio Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather Appointed Seat Trim Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Front Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/power lumbar support Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Aluminum-Alloy Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Windows and Remote Engine Start

