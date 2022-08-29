2014 Nissan Altima

$14,988 + taxes & licensing 1 2 3 , 2 1 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9092245

9092245 Stock #: GT763

GT763 VIN: 1N4AL3AP0EN333016

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 123,210 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

