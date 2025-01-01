Menu
<p><strong>2014 Nissan Armada Platinum $18,988</strong><br><strong>Location:</strong> Red Mile Motors, #10 40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB<br><strong>Call or Text:</strong> 825-982-1111</p><p>Get ready to take your driving experience to the next level with this <strong>2014 Nissan Armada Platinum</strong>, now available for <strong>$18,988</strong> at Red Mile Motors! This top-of-the-line full-size SUV offers the perfect blend of luxury, power, and space, making it ideal for families, road trips, and everything in between.</p><p><strong>Key Features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Platinum Trim Package</strong>: Enjoy premium features like leather seating, heated/cooled front seats, and power-adjustable options for comfort on every ride.</li><li><strong>4WD Capability</strong>: Tackle any terrain with confidence, whether its city streets or off-road adventures.</li><li><strong>Navigation System</strong>: Never get lost with the integrated GPS navigation system.</li><li><strong>Sunroof</strong>: Let the sunshine in with a power tilt-and-slide sunroof.</li><li><strong>Rear-Seat Entertainment</strong>: Keep your passengers entertained on long drives with a DVD entertainment system.</li><li><strong>Backup Camera & Sensors</strong>: Make parking and reversing easier and safer.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity</strong>: Stay connected while keeping your focus on the road.</li></ul><p>This 2014 Nissan Armada Platinum is built to impress, with a spacious interior, a smooth and powerful ride, and the reliability Nissan is known for. Whether youre hauling a trailer, heading out for a weekend getaway, or just running errands, this SUV is ready for anything.</p><p><strong>Financing & Extended Warranty Available</strong><br>We offer flexible financing options to fit your budget. Plus, ask us about extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.</p><p>Dont miss out on this incredible deal! Visit <strong>Red Mile Motors</strong> at <strong>#10 40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB</strong>, or contact us today to schedule a test drive. Call or text <strong>825-982-1111</strong> for more information!</p><p>Drive away in this stunning <strong>2014 Nissan Armada Platinum</strong> today!</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1736796842432_5411357064813818 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

Red Mile Motors

#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB T3G 5H7

825-982-1111

VIN 5N1AA0NC5EN611720

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,155 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to take your driving experience to the next level with this 2014 Nissan Armada Platinum, now available for $18,988 at Red Mile Motors! This top-of-the-line full-size SUV offers the perfect blend of luxury, power, and space, making it ideal for families, road trips, and everything in between.

Key Features:

  • Platinum Trim Package: Enjoy premium features like leather seating, heated/cooled front seats, and power-adjustable options for comfort on every ride.
  • 4WD Capability: Tackle any terrain with confidence, whether it's city streets or off-road adventures.
  • Navigation System: Never get lost with the integrated GPS navigation system.
  • Sunroof: Let the sunshine in with a power tilt-and-slide sunroof.
  • Rear-Seat Entertainment: Keep your passengers entertained on long drives with a DVD entertainment system.
  • Backup Camera & Sensors: Make parking and reversing easier and safer.
  • Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity: Stay connected while keeping your focus on the road.

This 2014 Nissan Armada Platinum is built to impress, with a spacious interior, a smooth and powerful ride, and the reliability Nissan is known for. Whether youre hauling a trailer, heading out for a weekend getaway, or just running errands, this SUV is ready for anything.

Financing & Extended Warranty Available
We offer flexible financing options to fit your budget. Plus, ask us about extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.

Dont miss out on this incredible deal! Visit Red Mile Motors at #10 40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB, or contact us today to schedule a test drive. Call or text 825-982-1111 for more information!

Drive away in this stunning 2014 Nissan Armada Platinum today!

Exterior

Running Boards
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW -inc: full size spare tire
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
130 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
1 Skid Plate
Engine: 5.6L V8 DOHC SMPI
Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic -inc: tow and haul mode
150-Amp/Hr 710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.357 Axle Ratio
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
105 L Fuel Tank
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
659.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

A/V remote
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Regular Amplifier
2 LCD Row Monitors In The Rear

Additional Features

300 lbs)
GVWR: 3
311 kgs (7
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

