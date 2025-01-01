$18,988+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Armada
4WD 4DR PLATINUM EDITION
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,155 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to take your driving experience to the next level with this 2014 Nissan Armada Platinum, now available for $18,988 at Red Mile Motors! This top-of-the-line full-size SUV offers the perfect blend of luxury, power, and space, making it ideal for families, road trips, and everything in between.
Key Features:
- Platinum Trim Package: Enjoy premium features like leather seating, heated/cooled front seats, and power-adjustable options for comfort on every ride.
- 4WD Capability: Tackle any terrain with confidence, whether it's city streets or off-road adventures.
- Navigation System: Never get lost with the integrated GPS navigation system.
- Sunroof: Let the sunshine in with a power tilt-and-slide sunroof.
- Rear-Seat Entertainment: Keep your passengers entertained on long drives with a DVD entertainment system.
- Backup Camera & Sensors: Make parking and reversing easier and safer.
- Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity: Stay connected while keeping your focus on the road.
This 2014 Nissan Armada Platinum is built to impress, with a spacious interior, a smooth and powerful ride, and the reliability Nissan is known for. Whether youre hauling a trailer, heading out for a weekend getaway, or just running errands, this SUV is ready for anything.
Financing & Extended Warranty Available
We offer flexible financing options to fit your budget. Plus, ask us about extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.
Dont miss out on this incredible deal! Visit Red Mile Motors at #10 40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB, or contact us today to schedule a test drive. Call or text 825-982-1111 for more information!
Drive away in this stunning 2014 Nissan Armada Platinum today!
