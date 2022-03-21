$26,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Armada
PLATINUM w/ NAVIGATION / LEATHER / DVD
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
$26,990
- Listing ID: 8763419
- Stock #: 19884
- VIN: 5N1AA0NEXEN601220
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 126,000 KM
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Nissan Armada PLATINUM comes fully loaded with a reliable and powerful 5.6L V8 motor, automatic transmission, reliable 4X4 system, 20-inch alloy wheels, front & rear parking sensors, power sunroof, heated steering wheel, rear entertainment DVD system, push start ignition, heated power leather seats, fog lights, power liftgate, auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth and much more!!
