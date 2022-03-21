Menu
2014 Nissan Armada

126,000 KM

$26,990

$26,990

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

PLATINUM w/ NAVIGATION / LEATHER / DVD

PLATINUM w/ NAVIGATION / LEATHER / DVD

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$26,990

126,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8763419
  • Stock #: 19884
  • VIN: 5N1AA0NEXEN601220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 19884
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Nissan Armada PLATINUM comes fully loaded with a reliable and powerful 5.6L V8 motor, automatic transmission, reliable 4X4 system, 20-inch alloy wheels, front & rear parking sensors, power sunroof, heated steering wheel, rear entertainment DVD system, push start ignition, heated power leather seats, fog lights, power liftgate, auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Auxiliary Audio Input, Air Suspension, Four Wheel Drive, Tow Hitch, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Traction Control, A/C, Seat Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Door Locks, Navigation System, Floor Mats, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Daytime Runn...

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

