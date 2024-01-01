Menu
2014 Nissan Juke SL AWD with LOW KMS for sale. This beautiful Juke offers so much from the factory such as an AWD system, Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, a Back-Up Camera, a Sunroof, Premium sound system, comes with newer all-weather Tires, 2 Sets of keys, lots of service history and much more.... 

Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed and inspected with Carfax. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. We even take trades. Same day approvals at carzonecalgary or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference!

2014 Nissan Juke

105,663 KM

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Juke

5dr Wgn CVT AWD

2014 Nissan Juke

5dr Wgn CVT AWD

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

105,663KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 360021
  • Mileage 105,663 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Nissan Juke SL AWD with LOW KMS for sale. This beautiful Juke offers so much from the factory such as an AWD system, Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, a Back-Up Camera, a Sunroof, Premium sound system, comes with newer all-weather Tires, 2 Sets of keys, lots of service history and much more.... 

Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed and inspected with Carfax. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. We even take trades. Same day approvals at carzonecalgary or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference! 

Carzone is pleased to offer this .......

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Carzone Today!

Explore our impressive selection of vehicles at Carzone. We're open 6 days a week, and Sundays are available by appointment. With EASY FINANCING and ZERO DOWN payment options, owning your dream car has never been easier. Enjoy the peace of mind of a NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX report. Trade-ins are always welcome, making your upgrade seamless. Visit us online at carzonecalgary.ca and experience the difference. As an AMVIC licensed dealer, Carzone specializes in turning your vehicle dreams into reality. Call us anytime and inquire about our 90-day payment deferral plan. No matter your credit history – bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada – ALL CREDIT TYPES ARE WELCOME. Multiple banks are ready to work with you. Apply online at CARZONECALGARY and let us guide you toward your dream car. We're here to assist you every step of the way. Your credit acceptance is our priority. Contact Carzone now to discover how we can earn your business today.

Vehicle Features

Packages

-EXTAX
G-0
KAD

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2014 Nissan Juke