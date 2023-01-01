Menu
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

202,366 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

4WD/Platinum7 PASS/LEATHER/NAVIGATION/CARSTARTER

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

202,366KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10081116
  • Stock #: BB2722
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB3GD542722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BB2722
  • Mileage 202,366 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style and class? Look at our Pre-Owned 2014 NISSAN PATHFINDER PLATINUM 4X4 7 PASSENGER (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth,Navigation, Rear view camera Remote Car Starter Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Rear power lift gate Power Windows./Air /Tilt /Cruise/.Heated Steering wheel. Drives like a all wheel drive. Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and a 1 year extended warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto has proudly served Calgary for over 20 years, helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

