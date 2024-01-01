Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 17.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 34768 <br/>Lot #: 631 <br/>Reserve Price: $8,900 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

198,821 KM

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
198,821KM
VIN 5N1AR2MM8EC698717

  Exterior Colour Red
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 34768
  Mileage 198,821 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 17.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 34768
Lot #: 631
Reserve Price: $8,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2014 Nissan Pathfinder