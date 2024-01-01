$12,997+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD 4DR PLATINUM
Location
Royalty Motors
10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6
403-817-5595
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 174,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that's perfect for family adventures? Look no further than this 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD at Royalty Motors. This black beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a luxurious black leather interior, offering both style and comfort. With a powerful 3.5L V6 engine and a smooth CVT transmission, this Pathfinder delivers a confident driving experience, whether you're navigating city streets or tackling off-road trails. This well-maintained vehicle has 174,000 km on the odometer and is equipped with a comprehensive list of features designed to enhance your driving pleasure.
Get ready to experience the ultimate in comfort and convenience with this Pathfinder Platinum. Enjoy the warmth of heated seats on chilly mornings, the convenience of push-button start for effortless ignition, and the peace of mind that comes with a comprehensive security system. The spacious cabin offers ample room for passengers and cargo, while the sunroof/moonroof lets in an abundance of natural light.
This 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum at Royalty Motors is a fantastic choice for families and individuals who demand both style and functionality. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the thrill of owning this exceptional SUV.
THIS CAR JUST HAD A NEW TRANSMISSION INSTALLED THAT COMES WITH A 2 YEAR WARRANTY ON IT
Vehicle Features
Royalty Motors
403-817-5595