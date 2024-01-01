Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV thats perfect for family adventures? Look no further than this 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD at Royalty Motors. This black beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a luxurious black leather interior, offering both style and comfort. With a powerful 3.5L V6 engine and a smooth CVT transmission, this Pathfinder delivers a confident driving experience, whether youre navigating city streets or tackling off-road trails. This well-maintained vehicle has 174,000 km on the odometer and is equipped with a comprehensive list of features designed to enhance your driving pleasure.</p><p>Get ready to experience the ultimate in comfort and convenience with this Pathfinder Platinum. Enjoy the warmth of heated seats on chilly mornings, the convenience of push-button start for effortless ignition, and the peace of mind that comes with a comprehensive security system. The spacious cabin offers ample room for passengers and cargo, while the sunroof/moonroof lets in an abundance of natural light.</p><p>This 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum at Royalty Motors is a fantastic choice for families and individuals who demand both style and functionality. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the thrill of owning this exceptional SUV.</p><p><em>THIS CAR JUST HAD A NEW TRANSMISSION INSTALLED THAT COMES WITH A 2 YEAR WARRANTY ON IT </em></p>

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

174,000 KM

$12,997

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR PLATINUM

12046108

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR PLATINUM

Location

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-5595

$12,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
174,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MM0EC616754

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

THIS CAR JUST HAD A NEW TRANSMISSION INSTALLED THAT COMES WITH A 2 YEAR WARRANTY ON IT 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Royalty Motors

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-5595

$12,997

+ taxes & licensing

Royalty Motors

403-817-5595

2014 Nissan Pathfinder