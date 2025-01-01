$6,950+ GST
2014 Nissan Versa
Note
2014 Nissan Versa
Note
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$6,950
+ GST
Used
70,358KM
VIN 3N1CE2CP5EL401947
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 96505
- Mileage 70,358 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 4.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 96505
Lot #: 717
Reserve Price: $6,950
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.


Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
$6,950
+ GST
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2014 Nissan Versa