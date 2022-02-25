Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Versa

49,454 KM

Details Description

$2,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Versa

2014 Nissan Versa

Note SV

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Versa

Note SV

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8349894
  2. 8349894
  3. 8349894
  4. 8349894
  5. 8349894
  6. 8349894
  7. 8349894
  8. 8349894
  9. 8349894
  10. 8349894
  11. 8349894
  12. 8349894
  13. 8349894
  14. 8349894
  15. 8349894
  16. 8349894
  17. 8349894
  18. 8349894
  19. 8349894
  20. 8349894
  21. 8349894
  22. 8349894
  23. 8349894
  24. 8349894
  25. 8349894
  26. 8349894
  27. 8349894
  28. 8349894
  29. 8349894
  30. 8349894
  31. 8349894
  32. 8349894
  33. 8349894
  34. 8349894
  35. 8349894
  36. 8349894
  37. 8349894
  38. 8349894
  39. 8349894
Contact Seller

$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

49,454KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8349894
  • Stock #: 32688
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CPXEL378231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 32688
  • Mileage 49,454 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MARCH 29.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 32688 - LOT #: 499 - RESERVE PRICE: $2,300 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - OUT OF PROVINCE - BC: THIS VEHICLE HAS NOT PREVIOUSLY BEEN REGISTERED IN ALBERTA. THE PURCHASER MUST HAVE THE VEHICLE UNDERGO AND PASS AN OUT OF PROVINCE INSPECTION BEFORE IT CAN BE REGISTERED IN ALBERTA. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2007 Audi A8 L
 284,074 KM
$3,500 + tax & lic
2005 Ford Ranger
 235,896 KM
$1,750 + tax & lic
2008 Subaru Impreza
 148,271 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory