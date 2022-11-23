Menu
2014 Nissan Versa

172,176 KM

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2014 Nissan Versa

Note S/SV/SL

2014 Nissan Versa

Note S/SV/SL

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

172,176KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 43061A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 43061A
  • Mileage 172,176 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2014 Nissan Versa Note S/SV/SL. Its transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98 engine will keep you going. This Nissan Versa Note has the following options: Trip Computer, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Rear Cupholder, and Rear Child Safety Locks. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirror(s)

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

