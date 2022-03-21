Menu
2014 Nissan Versa Note

170,692 KM

Details Description

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

SL

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

170,692KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8721815
  • Stock #: 39404
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP6EL404310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 39404
  • Mileage 170,692 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JUNE 21.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 39404 - LOT #: 577 - RESERVE PRICE: $6,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2011 Jeep Grand Cher...
 316,042 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2004 Chevrolet Impal...
 297,376 KM
$500 + tax & lic
2008 Volkswagen Toua...
 243,388 KM
$3,950 + tax & lic

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

