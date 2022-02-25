Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Rainbow EXPRESS S/A

999,999 KM

Details Description

$2,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2014 Rainbow EXPRESS S/A

2014 Rainbow EXPRESS S/A

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Rainbow EXPRESS S/A

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8349891
  2. 8349891
  3. 8349891
  4. 8349891
  5. 8349891
  6. 8349891
  7. 8349891
  8. 8349891
  9. 8349891
  10. 8349891
  11. 8349891
  12. 8349891
  13. 8349891
  14. 8349891
  15. 8349891
  16. 8349891
  17. 8349891
  18. 8349891
  19. 8349891
  20. 8349891
  21. 8349891
  22. 8349891
  23. 8349891
Contact Seller

$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

999,999KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8349891
  • Stock #: 32409
  • VIN: 2RGBU1019E1001255

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 32409
  • Mileage 999,999 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MARCH 22.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 32409 - LOT #: 498 - RESERVE PRICE: $2,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2008 Chevrolet Silve...
 330,016 KM
$2,950 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Versa No...
 49,454 KM
$2,300 + tax & lic
2014 Rainbow EXPRESS...
 999,999 KM
$2,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory