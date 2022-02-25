2014 Rainbow EXPRESS S/A

$2,900 + taxes & licensing 9 9 9 , 9 9 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8349891

8349891 Stock #: 32409

32409 VIN: 2RGBU1019E1001255

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # 32409

Mileage 999,999 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.