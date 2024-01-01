Menu
For Sale: 2014 RAM 1500 Laramie

This full-size pickup offers a blend of luxury, performance, and capability. Powered by a 5.7L HEMI V8 engine delivering 395HP, it’s perfect for towing, hauling, and everyday driving with premium comfort.</p><p><strong>Features:</strong></p><ul><li>Seating for 5 with premium leather upholstery</li><li>8.4” Uconnect touchscreen with Bluetooth and navigation</li><li>Rearview camera and front/rear parking sensors</li><li>Heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel</li><li>Premium audio system and dual-zone climate control</li><li>Tow package with integrated trailer brake controller</li><li>Safety: traction control, electronic stability control, and multiple airbags</li></ul><p>Ideal for those seeking a luxury, tech-loaded truck for work and comfort.</p><p>Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.</p>

2014 RAM 1500

196,000 KM

$21,997

+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie

2014 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie

Location

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$21,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
196,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7NT1ES182058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 182058
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For Sale: 2014 RAM 1500 Laramie

This full-size pickup offers a blend of luxury, performance, and capability. Powered by a 5.7L HEMI V8 engine delivering 395HP, it’s perfect for towing, hauling, and everyday driving with premium comfort.

Features:

  • Seating for 5 with premium leather upholstery
  • 8.4” Uconnect touchscreen with Bluetooth and navigation
  • Rearview camera and front/rear parking sensors
  • Heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel
  • Premium audio system and dual-zone climate control
  • Tow package with integrated trailer brake controller
  • Safety: traction control, electronic stability control, and multiple airbags

Ideal for those seeking a luxury, tech-loaded truck for work and comfort.

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

Call Dealer

(403) 909-XXXX

(click to show)

(403) 909-8666

$21,997

+ taxes & licensing

XpressApprovals

(403) 909-8666

2014 RAM 1500