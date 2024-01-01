$21,997+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 182058
- Mileage 196,000 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2014 RAM 1500 Laramie
This full-size pickup offers a blend of luxury, performance, and capability. Powered by a 5.7L HEMI V8 engine delivering 395HP, it’s perfect for towing, hauling, and everyday driving with premium comfort.
Features:
- Seating for 5 with premium leather upholstery
- 8.4” Uconnect touchscreen with Bluetooth and navigation
- Rearview camera and front/rear parking sensors
- Heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel
- Premium audio system and dual-zone climate control
- Tow package with integrated trailer brake controller
- Safety: traction control, electronic stability control, and multiple airbags
Ideal for those seeking a luxury, tech-loaded truck for work and comfort.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
Vehicle Features
