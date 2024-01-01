Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 29.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 39132 <br/>Lot #: 402R <br/>Reserve Price: $5,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> * ENGNE NOISE * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2014 RAM 1500

224,034 KM

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500

ST

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
224,034KM
VIN 1C6RR7KT5ES239771

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 39132
  • Mileage 224,034 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 29.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 39132
Lot #: 402R
Reserve Price: $5,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
* ENGNE NOISE *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2014 RAM 1500