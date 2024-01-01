$17,988+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie
Location
Red Mile Motors
#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB T3G 5H7
403-561-3611
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 196,003 KM
Vehicle Description
For sale at Red Mile Motors: 2014 Ram 1500 Laramie $17,988 (Was $20,988)
Take advantage of a great deal on this 2014 Ram 1500 Laramie, now priced at just $17,988 (originally $20,988). With 196,003 km on the odometer, this truck is built to last and offers a perfect blend of power, comfort, and luxury. Whether you need a rugged workhorse or a stylish daily driver, the Ram 1500 Laramie delivers with its strong V8 engine, premium interior, and advanced features.
Key Features:
- Powerful V8 engine for towing and hauling capability
- Premium Laramie trim with leather seating, heated/cooled seats, and more
- All credit accepted we help you get approved no matter your credit situation
- Extended warranty available for added peace of mind
Visit us at Red Mile Motors #10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB. We're open Monday to Thursday from 10 am to 7 pm, and Friday to Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.
For more details or to schedule a test drive, call or text us at 403-561-3611 or 587-894-6844.
Don't miss out on this amazing offer! Come see why the 2014 Ram 1500 Laramie is the perfect combination of luxury and performance.
403-561-3611