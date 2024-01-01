Menu
<p>For sale at <strong>Red Mile Motors</strong>: <strong>2014 Ram 1500 Laramie</strong> <strong>$17,988</strong> (Was $20,988)</p><p>Take advantage of a great deal on this <strong>2014 Ram 1500 Laramie</strong>, now priced at just <strong>$17,988</strong> (originally $20,988). With <strong>196,003 km</strong> on the odometer, this truck is built to last and offers a perfect blend of power, comfort, and luxury. Whether you need a rugged workhorse or a stylish daily driver, the Ram 1500 Laramie delivers with its strong V8 engine, premium interior, and advanced features.</p><p><strong>Key Features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Year:</strong> 2014</li><li><strong>Model:</strong> Ram 1500 Laramie</li><li><strong>Mileage:</strong> 196,003 km</li><li><strong>Price:</strong> $17,988 (was $20,988)</li><li><strong>Powerful V8 engine</strong> for towing and hauling capability</li><li>Premium <strong>Laramie trim</strong> with leather seating, heated/cooled seats, and more</li><li><strong>All credit accepted</strong> we help you get approved no matter your credit situation</li><li><strong>Extended warranty available</strong> for added peace of mind</li></ul><p>Visit us at <strong>Red Mile Motors</strong> <strong>#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB</strong>. Were open <strong>Monday to Thursday from 10 am to 7 pm</strong>, and <strong>Friday to Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm</strong>.</p><p>For more details or to schedule a test drive, <strong>call or text</strong> us at <strong>403-561-3611</strong> or <strong>587-894-6844</strong>.</p><p>Dont miss out on this amazing offer! Come see why the <strong>2014 Ram 1500 Laramie</strong> is the perfect combination of luxury and performance.</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1732230522762_34447248698895216 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Folding Flat Load Floor Storage
Mini Overhead Console
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Door Mirrors
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Instrument Panel Bin
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat
High Back Seats
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Audio and Pedals
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
571.5 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Goodyear Brand Tires
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Wheels w/Locks
Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
Regular Amplifier

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Additional Features

GVWR: 3
800 lbs)
Dashboard Storage
084 kgs (6
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

