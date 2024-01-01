$13,997+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
4WD CREW CAB 149" LONGHORN
2014 RAM 1500
4WD CREW CAB 149" LONGHORN
Location
Royalty Motors
10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6
403-817-5595
Certified
$13,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 264,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Ready for a truck that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2014 RAM 3500 4WD Crew Cab 149" Longhorn, proudly offered by Royalty Motors. This black beauty boasts a spacious and luxurious interior with black leather seats, a powerful 5.7L V8 engine, and a rugged 4-wheel drive system that's perfect for conquering any terrain. With 264,000km on the odometer, this RAM is a seasoned veteran, but it's still got plenty of life left in it.
Step inside and be greeted by a world of comfort and convenience. This Longhorn trim level is loaded with features, including heated and cooled seats, a heated steering wheel, and a premium sound system. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity, and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a comprehensive security system.
Here are five features that make this RAM 3500 a standout:
- Powerful 5.7L V8 Engine: Get ready to move mountains with this robust engine that delivers the power you need for any task.
- Luxurious Longhorn Trim: Experience the epitome of comfort and style with premium leather seats, heated steering wheel, and a host of other luxurious features.
- Spacious Crew Cab: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making this truck perfect for hauling your crew and gear.
- Four-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any terrain with confidence thanks to the robust 4WD system.
- Loaded with Features: From heated and cooled seats to a premium sound system, this RAM has everything you need for a comfortable and enjoyable ride.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Royalty Motors
Email Royalty Motors
Royalty Motors
Call Dealer
403-817-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403-817-5595