<p>Ready for a truck that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2014 RAM 3500 4WD Crew Cab 149 Longhorn, proudly offered by Royalty Motors. This black beauty boasts a spacious and luxurious interior with black leather seats, a powerful 5.7L V8 engine, and a rugged 4-wheel drive system thats perfect for conquering any terrain. With 264,000km on the odometer, this RAM is a seasoned veteran, but its still got plenty of life left in it.</p><p>Step inside and be greeted by a world of comfort and convenience. This Longhorn trim level is loaded with features, including heated and cooled seats, a heated steering wheel, and a premium sound system. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity, and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a comprehensive security system.</p><p><strong>Here are five features that make this RAM 3500 a standout:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Powerful 5.7L V8 Engine:</strong> Get ready to move mountains with this robust engine that delivers the power you need for any task.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Longhorn Trim:</strong> Experience the epitome of comfort and style with premium leather seats, heated steering wheel, and a host of other luxurious features.</li><li><strong>Spacious Crew Cab:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making this truck perfect for hauling your crew and gear.</li><li><strong>Four-Wheel Drive Capability:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence thanks to the robust 4WD system.</li><li><strong>Loaded with Features:</strong> From heated and cooled seats to a premium sound system, this RAM has everything you need for a comfortable and enjoyable ride.</li></ol><p> </p>

2014 RAM 1500

264,000 KM

$13,997

+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 149" LONGHORN

12045481

2014 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 149" LONGHORN

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-5595

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
264,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FTXES259766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 264,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Royalty Motors

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

Call Dealer

403-817-XXXX

(click to show)

403-817-5595

$13,997

+ taxes & licensing

Royalty Motors

403-817-5595

2014 RAM 1500