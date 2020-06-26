Menu
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab SLT Backup camera bluetooth

2014 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab SLT Backup camera bluetooth

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 189,683KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5293091
  • Stock #: 477232
  • VIN: 1c6rr7gt2es477232
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

4X4 COMES WITH MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT ALSO COMES WITH 1 YEAR WARRANTY OPTIONS INCL Power Brakes. Power Windows. Cruise Control. Power Mirrors. Keyless Entry. Power Steering. Air Conditioning. AM/FM Stereo. Power Locks. CD Player Backup camera EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE OUT Bonnybrook Auto has proudly served Calgary for over 20 years, helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today We accept trades ! Amvic Licenced Business (Pictured in photo)

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Block Heater
  • Cup Holder
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Additional Features
  • Tonneau Cover
  • Bed Liner
  • Rear View Camera
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

