2014 RAM 1500

$11,000 + taxes & licensing 1 5 7 , 3 1 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8140660

8140660 Stock #: 28002

28002 VIN: 1C6RR7FTXES376652

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 28002

Mileage 157,317 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.