$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-561-2416
2014 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Big 4 Motors
7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
403-561-2416
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8252013
- Stock #: B15951
- VIN: 3C6JR7CTXEG324785
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour True Blue Pearl
- Mileage 70,343 KM
Vehicle Description
Take command of the road in the 2014 Ram 1500! This is a superb vehicle at an affordable price! This 2 door, 2 passenger truck is still under 75,000 kilometers! Top features include air conditioning, variably intermittent wipers, front fog lights, and 1-touch window functionality. Under the hood you'll find an 8 cylinder engine with more than 350 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call. *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Big 4 Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.