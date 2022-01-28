Menu
2014 RAM 1500

70,343 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

SPORT

2014 RAM 1500

SPORT

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

70,343KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8252013
  Stock #: B15951
  VIN: 3C6JR7CTXEG324785

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour True Blue Pearl
  Mileage 70,343 KM

Vehicle Description

Take command of the road in the 2014 Ram 1500! This is a superb vehicle at an affordable price! This 2 door, 2 passenger truck is still under 75,000 kilometers! Top features include air conditioning, variably intermittent wipers, front fog lights, and 1-touch window functionality. Under the hood you'll find an 8 cylinder engine with more than 350 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call. *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

