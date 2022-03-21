Menu
2014 RAM 1500

187,174 KM

$16,988

+ tax & licensing
$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

ST BACKUP CAMERA THIRD ROW SEAT BLUETOOTH

2014 RAM 1500

ST BACKUP CAMERA THIRD ROW SEAT BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

187,174KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8867864
  • Stock #: 285138
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT5EG285138

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 187,174 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 RAM 1500 ST WITH 187174 KMS, 6 PASSENGER, THIRD ROW SEAT, BACKUP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, CD/RADIO, AD AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required),3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO,CARPET FLOOR COVERING,TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD),WHEELS: 17 X 7 ALUMINUM,DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT,POWER BLACK TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/S...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-XXXX

403-291-0891

