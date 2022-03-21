Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 1500

296,669 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

Eco-Diesel /Navigation/Carstarter/Backup camera

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

Eco-Diesel /Navigation/Carstarter/Backup camera

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

  1. 8953678
  2. 8953678
  3. 8953678
  4. 8953678
  5. 8953678
  6. 8953678
  7. 8953678
  8. 8953678
  9. 8953678
  10. 8953678
  11. 8953678
  12. 8953678
  13. 8953678
  14. 8953678
  15. 8953678
  16. 8953678
  17. 8953678
  18. 8953678
  19. 8953678
  20. 8953678
  21. 8953678
  22. 8953678
  23. 8953678
Contact Seller

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

296,669KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8953678
  • Stock #: 34748
  • VIN: 1C6RR7TM0ES434748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 34748
  • Mileage 296,669 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at our Pre-Owned 2014 RAM1500 SLT 3.0 L. ECO-DIESEL CREWCAB 4X4 (Pictured in photo)options including Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power seat Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Am/Fm Cd Player Power Windows./Air /Tilt /Cruise/ Carstarter Navigation Back up camera 4 Corner air ride Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and a 1 year extended warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto has proudly served Calgary for over 20 years, helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Tow Package
Tow Hitch Receiver
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bonnybrook Auto Sales

2014 RAM 1500 Eco-Di...
 296,669 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2008 Honda CR-V 4WD ...
 209,205 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 150,289 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

Call Dealer

403-261-XXXX

(click to show)

403-261-5892

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory