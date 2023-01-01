Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 1500

229,439 KM

Details Description

$6,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9540004
  2. 9540004
  3. 9540004
  4. 9540004
  5. 9540004
  6. 9540004
  7. 9540004
  8. 9540004
  9. 9540004
  10. 9540004
  11. 9540004
  12. 9540004
  13. 9540004
  14. 9540004
  15. 9540004
  16. 9540004
  17. 9540004
  18. 9540004
  19. 9540004
  20. 9540004
  21. 9540004
  22. 9540004
  23. 9540004
  24. 9540004
  25. 9540004
  26. 9540004
  27. 9540004
  28. 9540004
  29. 9540004
  30. 9540004
  31. 9540004
  32. 9540004
  33. 9540004
  34. 9540004
  35. 9540004
  36. 9540004
  37. 9540004
  38. 9540004
  39. 9540004
Contact Seller

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

229,439KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9540004
  • Stock #: 55536
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT5ES269720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55536
  • Mileage 229,439 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY JANUARY 28.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 55536 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $6,800 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - MECHANICAL PROBLEMS: THIS VEHICLE HAS NON-SPECIFIC MECHANICAL PROBLEMS. - * ENGINE NOISE * - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2016 Honda Civic Tou...
 74,604 KM
$25,000 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Edge Limited
 255,723 KM
$5,000 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 196,774 KM
$1,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory