2014 RAM 1500

$6,800 + taxes & licensing 2 2 9 , 4 3 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9540004

9540004 Stock #: 55536

55536 VIN: 1C6RR7GT5ES269720

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 55536

Mileage 229,439 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.