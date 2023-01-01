$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
1-877-212-7418
2014 RAM 1500
2014 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-877-212-7418
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
61,722KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9613498
- Stock #: 229500A
- VIN: 1C6RR7FT7ES315713
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 229500A
- Mileage 61,722 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
Few vehicles have such broad appeal as a full-size pickup and the Ram 1500 is no exception. -Car and Driver This 2014 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This low mileage Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has just 61,722 kms. Stock number 229500A is nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Uconnect 3.0 Multimedia Centre.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Uconnect™ 3.0 multimedia centre
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7