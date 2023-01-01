Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 1500

61,722 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-877-212-7418

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-877-212-7418

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
61,722KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9613498
  • Stock #: 229500A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT7ES315713

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 229500A
  • Mileage 61,722 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Uconnect 3.0 multimedia centre!

Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!

Few vehicles have such broad appeal as a full-size pickup and the Ram 1500 is no exception. -Car and Driver This 2014 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Calgary.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This low mileage Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has just 61,722 kms. Stock number 229500A is nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Uconnect 3.0 Multimedia Centre.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
  • Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
  • Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
  • Same day delivery.
  • Experienced sales staff with great customer service.


Come VISIT us today!

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Uconnect™ 3.0 multimedia centre

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT
 83,325 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Compass Tr...
 25,985 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee T...
 107,100 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic

Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

Call Dealer

1-877-212-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-212-7418

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory