Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 2500

207,695 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 2500

2014 RAM 2500

Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 2500

Laramie

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9010981
  2. 9010981
  3. 9010981
  4. 9010981
  5. 9010981
  6. 9010981
  7. 9010981
  8. 9010981
  9. 9010981
  10. 9010981
  11. 9010981
  12. 9010981
  13. 9010981
  14. 9010981
  15. 9010981
  16. 9010981
  17. 9010981
  18. 9010981
  19. 9010981
  20. 9010981
  21. 9010981
  22. 9010981
  23. 9010981
  24. 9010981
  25. 9010981
  26. 9010981
  27. 9010981
  28. 9010981
  29. 9010981
  30. 9010981
  31. 9010981
  32. 9010981
  33. 9010981
  34. 9010981
  35. 9010981
  36. 9010981
  37. 9010981
  38. 9010981
  39. 9010981
  40. 9010981
  41. 9010981
  42. 9010981
  43. 9010981
  44. 9010981
  45. 9010981
  46. 9010981
  47. 9010981
  48. 9010981
  49. 9010981
  50. 9010981
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

207,695KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9010981
  • Stock #: 47534
  • VIN: 3C6UR5NJ3EG156713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 47534
  • Mileage 207,695 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 47534 - LOT #: 107 - RESERVE PRICE: NOT SET - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2015 Keystone SPRINT...
 999,999 KM
$18,000 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Rio LX Plus
 34,240 KM
$21,000 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Titan SL
 165,488 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory