Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 3500

113,955 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 3500

2014 RAM 3500

Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 3500

Laramie

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
113,955KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9640969
  • Stock #: 43170A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,955 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408 engine will keep you going. This Ram 3500 has the following options: WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 68RFE -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, Transmission Oil Cooler, TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE SHIELD, TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV -inc: Remote SD Card Slot, 1 Year Trial (Registration Required), GPS Navigation, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 68RFE, PROTECTION GROUP, and POWER SUNROOF. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
220-Amp Alternator
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
PROTECTION GROUP
Monotone Paint Application
Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory
Black Clearcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 68RFE
KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PASSIVE ENTRY -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 68RFE -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission Oil Cooler
GVWR: 5 625 KGS (12 400 LBS)
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Auto High Beam Headlamp Control
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel RAM Active Air Winter Front...
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV -inc: Remote SD Card Slot 1 Year Trial (Registration Required) GPS Navigation
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Low Back Bucket Seats Full Length Floor Console Heated Second Row Seats High Back Seats Ventilated Front Seats
BLACK APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Memory Black Ram Head Tailgate Badge Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Black Painted Aluminum Body Colour Door Handles Bi-Function Black Projector Headlamp Black Wheel Centre Hub Body Colour Fender...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 69,789 KM
$7,510 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 3500 Laramie
 113,955 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-350 Supe...
 71,158 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
Quick Links
Directions Inventory