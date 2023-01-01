$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 3500
Laramie
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
- Listing ID: 9640969
- Stock #: 43170A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 113,955 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408 engine will keep you going. This Ram 3500 has the following options: WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 68RFE -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, Transmission Oil Cooler, TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE SHIELD, TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV -inc: Remote SD Card Slot, 1 Year Trial (Registration Required), GPS Navigation, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 68RFE, PROTECTION GROUP, and POWER SUNROOF. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
