2014 RAM Cargo Van

$3,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 5 7 , 6 6 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10615638

10615638 Stock #: 84654

84654 VIN: 2C4RRGAG6ER282434

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 84654

Mileage 357,660 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.