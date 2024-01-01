Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 24.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 37881 <br/>Lot #: 747 <br/>Reserve Price: $8,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2014 RAM Cargo Van

169,746 KM

Details Description

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 RAM Cargo Van

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM Cargo Van

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11727294
  2. 11727294
  3. 11727294
  4. 11727294
  5. 11727294
  6. 11727294
  7. 11727294
  8. 11727294
  9. 11727294
  10. 11727294
  11. 11727294
  12. 11727294
  13. 11727294
  14. 11727294
  15. 11727294
  16. 11727294
  17. 11727294
  18. 11727294
  19. 11727294
  20. 11727294
  21. 11727294
  22. 11727294
  23. 11727294
  24. 11727294
  25. 11727294
  26. 11727294
  27. 11727294
  28. 11727294
  29. 11727294
  30. 11727294
  31. 11727294
  32. 11727294
  33. 11727294
  34. 11727294
Contact Seller

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
169,746KM
VIN 2C4JRGAG3ER140393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37881
  • Mileage 169,746 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 24.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 37881
Lot #: 747
Reserve Price: $8,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2008 Mazda MAZDA3 for sale in Calgary, AB
2008 Mazda MAZDA3 189,530 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Forte LX Plus for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Kia Forte LX Plus 128,234 KM $5,000 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe for sale in Calgary, AB
2005 Hyundai Santa Fe 259,196 KM $1,450 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2014 RAM Cargo Van