2014 Subaru BRZ

115,765 KM

$11,000

+ tax & licensing
$11,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2014 Subaru BRZ

2014 Subaru BRZ

Sport-tech

2014 Subaru BRZ

Sport-tech

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$11,000

+ taxes & licensing

115,765KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9464718
  Stock #: 55455
  VIN: JF1ZCAC14E8605954

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 55455
  Mileage 115,765 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY JANUARY 14.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 55455 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $11,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

