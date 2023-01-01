Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Subaru Forester

268,808 KM

Details Description Features

$7,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
2014 Subaru Forester

2014 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn Auto 2.5i

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn Auto 2.5i

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

  1. 1695401176
  2. 1695401176
  3. 1695401173
  4. 1695401171
  5. 1695401173
  6. 1695401174
  7. 1695401173
  8. 1695401173
  9. 1695401175
  10. 1695401167
  11. 1695401171
  12. 1695401169
  13. 1695401172
  14. 1695401174
  15. 1695401169
  16. 1695401166
  17. 1695401167
  18. 1695401170
  19. 1695401173
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
268,808KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10456656
  • Stock #: 0456
  • VIN: JF2SJCAC0EH427690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 268,808 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 SUBARU FORESTER 2.5L 4cyl. AWD268,808 KM$7000.00+gstStock #0456ACTIVE STATUS FEATURES: A/C, HEATED SEATS, AUX, USB, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=XbC8U4ki2wXA3jl0kOigdNJ47QKTbiEwWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2014 Subaru Forester...
 268,808 KM
$7,000 + tax & lic
2001 Ford Ranger Reg...
 245,176 KM
$4,300 + tax & lic
2006 Mazda MAZDA6 5d...
 315,690 KM
$1,500 + tax & lic

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory