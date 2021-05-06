Menu
2014 Subaru Forester

114,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2014 Subaru Forester

2014 Subaru Forester

2.0XT w/ TURBOCHARGED / AWD

2014 Subaru Forester

2.0XT w/ TURBOCHARGED / AWD

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

114,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7124071
  • Stock #: 19379
  • VIN: JF2SJHDC5EH472388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This GORGEOUS ALL WHEEL DRIVE Subaru Forester 2.0XT TOURING comes loaded with a responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, alloy wheels, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, back-up camera, heated seats, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, keyless entry, premium sound system, selectable drive modes and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

