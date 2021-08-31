+ taxes & licensing
587-327-5804
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
Excellent condition 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i! This AWD Hatchback features Bluetooth Connection, Paddle Shifters, Sunroof, Cruise Control, and many more great features!
