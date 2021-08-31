Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Subaru Impreza

151,138 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

Contact Seller
2014 Subaru Impreza

2014 Subaru Impreza

Premium Plus 5-Door S/R

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Subaru Impreza

Premium Plus 5-Door S/R

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

  1. 7689940
  2. 7689940
  3. 7689940
  4. 7689940
  5. 7689940
  6. 7689940
  7. 7689940
  8. 7689940
  9. 7689940
  10. 7689940
  11. 7689940
  12. 7689940
  13. 7689940
  14. 7689940
  15. 7689940
  16. 7689940
  17. 7689940
  18. 7689940
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

151,138KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7689940
  • Stock #: AZ030
  • VIN: JF1GPAD66E8320162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,138 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i! This AWD Hatchback features Bluetooth Connection, Paddle Shifters, Sunroof, Cruise Control, and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplex Alberta

2015 Volvo V60 T5 Pr...
 133,022 KM
$19,695 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Veloste...
 54,580 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX ...
 83,533 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

Call Dealer

587-327-XXXX

(click to show)

587-327-5804

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory