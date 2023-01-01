Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Camry

274,600 KM

Details Features

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Car Clinic

403-455-1534

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Camry

2014 Toyota Camry

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-455-1534

  1. 1680823500
  2. 1680823500
  3. 1680823500
  4. 1680823500
  5. 1680823500
  6. 1680823500
  7. 1680823500
  8. 1680823500
  9. 1680823500
  10. 1680823500
  11. 1680823500
  12. 1680823500
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
274,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9808579
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK5EU395505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 274,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Clinic

2014 Toyota Camry LE
 274,600 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic
2013 Honda CR-V 2WD ...
 241,662 KM
$14,500 + tax & lic
2012 Fiat 500 Sport
 14,100 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic

Email Car Clinic

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Clinic

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

Call Dealer

403-455-XXXX

(click to show)

403-455-1534

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory