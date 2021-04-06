2014 Toyota Highlander

$30,995 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6978008

6978008 Stock #: AA0362

AA0362 VIN: 5TDDKRFH6ES051388

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AA0362

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Power Sunroof Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Rear Wiper Automatic Headlights Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Windows rear window defogger DEEP TINTED GLASS Additional Features SPLASH GUARDS Leather Seat ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Front Heated Seat Second Row Folding Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Navigation Aid Front Power Memory Seat Front Power Lumbar Support Third Row Removable Seat Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System Towing Preparation Package Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate 4WD/AWD Manual Sunroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.