2014 Toyota Highlander

0 KM

Details

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

2014 Toyota Highlander

2014 Toyota Highlander

Limited AWD V6

2014 Toyota Highlander

Limited AWD V6

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6978008
  Stock #: AA0362
  VIN: 5TDDKRFH6ES051388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2014 Toyota Highlander Limited! Featuring Leather Interior, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Blind Spot Monitor, 3rd Row Seating, Remote Trunk Release, Push Button Start, Cruise Control, and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Navigation Aid
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Third Row Removable Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Manual Sunroof

Email Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

