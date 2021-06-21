Menu
2014 Toyota RAV4

105,131 KM

$22,988

+ tax & licensing
Chinook Auto Sales

403-235-0123

AWD 4dr Limited, Leather, Sun Roof, Nav, Backupcam, Call now

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

105,131KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7367957
  • Stock #: W2631
  • VIN: 2T3DFREV8EW202631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # W2631
  • Mileage 105,131 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS IS A VERY NICE AND CLEAN VEHICLE FROM TOYOTA. IT COMES WITH LIMITED TRIM LEVEL, WHICH INCLUDES LEATHER, SUN ROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, MEMORY, HEATED SEATS, BLUE TOOTH, KEY LESS ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER TAIL GATE. FEEL FREE TO CALL US (403)235-0123, E-MAIL US CHINOOKAUTOSALES@LIVE.CA OR VISIT AT 2011 50TH ST S.E. CALGARY!!!


YOU CAN ALSO GO TO WWW.CHINOOKAUTOSALES.COM  TO VIEW OTHER INVENTORY.


CHINOOK AUTO SALES IS AMVIC CERTIFIED DEALER!!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Leather Steering Wheels

