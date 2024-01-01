Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MARCH 12.<BR>**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 97081 - LOT #: 503 - RESERVE PRICE: $14,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLES TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WELL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.<BR/><BR/>WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2014 Toyota Sienna

208,447 KM

Details Description

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Toyota Sienna

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Sienna

LIMITED

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11045867
  2. 11045867
  3. 11045867
  4. 11045867
  5. 11045867
  6. 11045867
  7. 11045867
  8. 11045867
  9. 11045867
  10. 11045867
  11. 11045867
  12. 11045867
  13. 11045867
  14. 11045867
  15. 11045867
  16. 11045867
  17. 11045867
  18. 11045867
  19. 11045867
  20. 11045867
  21. 11045867
  22. 11045867
  23. 11045867
  24. 11045867
Contact Seller

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
208,447KM
Used
VIN 5TDDK3DCXES087850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 97081
  • Mileage 208,447 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MARCH 12.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 97081 - LOT #: 503 - RESERVE PRICE: $14,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2004 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2004 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT 346,268 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 RAM 1500 175,211 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford F-550 XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Ford F-550 XLT 124,180 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Sienna