2014 Toyota Tacoma

175,101 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

175,101KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10063506
  • Stock #: 23105B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 23105B
  • Mileage 175,101 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2014 Toyota Tacoma . Its transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.7 L/164 engine will keep you going. This Toyota Tacoma has the following options: Wheels: 15" Styled Steel, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Tires: P215/70R15 AS -inc: full size spare tire, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown, Solid Axle Rear Suspension, Single exhaust, Side Impact Beams, and Seats w/Cloth Back Material. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

