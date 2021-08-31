2014 Toyota Yaris

$13,990 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8058238

8058238 Stock #: 010315

010315 VIN: VNKKTUD31EA010315

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.