2014 Toyota Yaris

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Car Zone

403-248-0245

LE

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

98,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8058238
  • Stock #: 010315
  • VIN: VNKKTUD31EA010315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This reliabale and encniomic 2014 Toyota Yaris LE has 98,000 kms from new. Equipped with automatic transmission, power windows, winter tires and a clean carfax. Call us for complete details. Open 7 days a week including Sundays. EASY FINANCING. ZERO DOWN, UP TO $10000 CASH BACK, NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX available. Trades always welcome. Visit www.carzonecalgary.com Car Zone is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer and specializes in helping our guests drive the vehicles they desire. Call us anytime at 403-248-0245 to experience this vehicle. Ask about our 90 day payment deferral plan. Bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada, all types of CREDIT OK . Several Banks Want Your Business Today. Apply online at WWW.CARZONECALGARY.COM - we are here to help you! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED - Approval regardless of past credit history at www.carzonecalgary.com Phone 403-248-0245 and give us an opportunity to earn your business today.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Cargo shade
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

